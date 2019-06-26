UP Jal Nigam on ventilator, need to find substitute for it, says Yogi Adityanath

national

Lucknow: Expressing dissatisfaction at the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday sought to find a "substitute" for the department, saying that it is "on ventilator". "It is important to find a substitute for this department (UP Jal Nigam) now. It is on a ventilator and we are getting lots of complaints against it. An expenditure of around Rs 1,000 crore has been done under the Varanasi Drinking Water Scheme since 2017, but nothing has happened in Varanasi," Adityanath said. The chief minister also ordered for initiation of strict action against erring officials.'

The official website of the UP Jal Nigam (http://jn.upsdc.gov.in) says, "The basic objective of creating this corporation is development and regulation of water supply and sewerage services and for matters connected therewith." In order to speed up the Namami Gange Mission, Adityanath directed officials to form a district Ganga committee within the next 15 days and collaborate with organisations and persons inclined towards this project. He also asked them to ensure that an annual meeting of all the people related to this project is held on the Ganga Dashehra. The UP chief minister was chairing a review meeting of the UP Pollution Control Board and the Department of Urban Development at the Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.

Emphasising on cleaning the river Ganga, Adityanath instructed the officials to run awareness programmes against polluting of the river by immersing statues during Navratri and other festivals. He also directed them to create awareness against disposal of dead bodies or carcasses of animal into the rivers. The chief minister asked officials to take care of the safety of the workers who clean sewage. Regarding Kanpur tanneries, Adityanath instructed Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey to ensure that tanneries that comply with regulations are allowed to start functioning. Discussing the proposed National Ganga Council meeting scheduled for July; he issued orders to the Jal Nigam and the Kanpur tanneries to ensure the cleanliness of the river.

"The tentative places to hold the first meeting of the National Ganga Council could be Gadhmukteshwar, Kanpur, Prayagraj or Varanasi. National and international-level scholars will be present with the prime minister in this one-day programme," he added. Inquiring about the 15 pending sewerage projects, Adityanath asked the officials to speed up work and ensure timely completion. He also asked about expanding of the breeding programme of fresh water turtles and ghariyals at the Kukrail Ghariyal Rehabilitation Centre, Lucknow.

