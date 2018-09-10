UP, Kerala record max gay sex cases under Sec 377 from 2014-16

national

Home Ministry officials say those facing trial can breathe easy, as the Supreme Court's verdict gives them hope now

LGBTQ community members celebrate after the SC verdict decriminalising consensual gay sex, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Uttar Pradesh, followed by Kerala, topped the list of states where the maximum number of cases was registered for gay sex under Section 377 of IPC, which was partly struck down by the Supreme Court last week. Altogether, 4,690 cases were registered between 2014 and 2016 under Section 377, which criminalised sexual activities "against the order of nature".

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 2,195 gay sex cases were registered under Section 377 in 2016, 1,347 in 2015 and 1,148 cases in 2014. Uttar Pradesh topped the list in 2016, with 999 such cases, followed by Kerala 207. In Delhi, 183 cases were registered under Section 377 and in Maharashtra 1 70 such cases were registered.

According to the NCRB data, in 2015, the highest number of cases under Section 377 was registered in Uttar Pradesh at 239. In 2015, Kerala and Maharashtra registered 159 gay sex cases each, Haryana saw 111 cases and Punjab registered 81 such cases. However, among the 1,347 cases registered in the country in 2015, in 814 cases, the victims were children. Among these 814 cases, 179 were in Uttar Pradesh, 142 in Kerala, 116 in Maharashtra and 63 in Haryana.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever