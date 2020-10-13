UP: Lawyer shoots parents over property dispute in Bareilly

An advocate shot his parents in the Meerganj area in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, following a property dispute, police said.

The accused has been identified as Durgesh Prasad.

Lalta Prasad, the father, has two sons and four daughters. The 72-year-old man had given one house to Durgesh and another to his younger son Umesh while he lived with his wife in the third house.

There was a dispute between him and Durgesh over the passage to the house.

Durgesh came to meet his father on Tuesday and sprayed him with bullets. When his mother came out on hearing the gunshots, he shot her too.

Both died on the spot and Durgesh is absconding after the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan, said that the two bodies had been sent for post mortem and police teams have been set up to search for the accused.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever