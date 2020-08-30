UP man commits suicide after setting cousin ablaze

A 35-year-old man who had allegedly set his cousin ablaze in a market area in Uttar Pradesh, ended his life by suicide in a temporary jail's toilet. Robin Varma (35) had allegedly poured highly-inflammable industrial thinner (methyl) on his cousin Rakesh Varma (40) and had set him ablaze on Wednesday. Rakesh, who sustained 80 per cent burns, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.



Firozabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachindra Patel had said, "Initial investigation revealed that Puja Varma, the wife of Robin had committed suicide on August 12. There seems to be some dispute in the family which led to the incident." Robin, after his arrest, allegedly hanged himself in the toilet of a temporary jail he was lodged in. He was to be shifted in the district jail after completion of the 14-day quarantine.



On Saturday, Robin went to the toilet. When he didn't return to his room after 30 minutes, security guards went inside and found him hanging.



Jail superintendent Mohammad Akram Khan said, "Robin committed suicide by hanging himself with the string of his pyjama inside the toilet. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination. His family members have been informed about the incident."

