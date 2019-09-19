Man named Rajnikant climbs a bridge, says won't come down unless ISRO recovers Vikram lander

Even through the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are trying to located the elusive Vikram lander for the past 12 days , here’s someone who is quite adamant that they find it already. The man, named Rajnikant (whose stunt looks nothing like the kind his southern superstar namesake does) climbed a bridge in Prayagraj and says that he will not come down till the space agency locates the lander.

In a video that has gone viral on social media the man was seen climbing onto the pillar of a bridge in the district in Uttar Pradesh with the Indian tricolor flag that attracted people with many recording his stunt.

As per a report in India Today, the man, after spending hours on the pillar, sent a handwritten note in Hindi that read, "Chandrayaan 2 ke lander Vikram ka sampark ISRO se nahi ho jata, tab main Chandradev se prarthna karta rahunga, Ranjikant" (I will keep praying to the Moon God till ISRO does locate the Vikram lander.) This is not the first time this man has pulled off such a stunt. According to the report, Ranjikant earlier did a similar stunt some time ago to protect the environment.

Meanwhile, NASA is said to be sending its Reconnaissance Orbiter that would click pictures of the moon’s surface, thus determining the Vikram lander’s location. Ever since the second leg of India’s mission took off in July this year it gathered curiosity among the people till the purported day of the lander’s descent on the moon’s surface on September 7. The ISRO soon had to face a setback as the lander is said to have crash-landed on the moon’s surface due to which the space agency lost communication with the vehicle.

However, since the setback, the space agency has said that 95 percent of the lander is intact, giving hope of the vehicle’s survival. They have been receiving messages of support from people for which the organization tweeted on Tuesday thanking them.

Thank you for standing by us. We will continue to keep going forward — propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world! pic.twitter.com/vPgEWcwvIa — ISRO (@isro) September 17, 2019

