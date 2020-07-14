UP Minister paints his colony saffron, faces flak from residents

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta has found a new way to popularise his party and its ideology. He has got an entire block of houses painted saffron in Bahadurganj area.



The thing though has not gone down well with two residents of the area, who have lodged a complaints with the police. They have stated that a person close to the government has forcibly got their houses painted saffron.



The state minister, sources said though born in April, celebrates his 'second birthday' in July after he survived a bomb attack in July 2010. The Minister said that the complaints were at the behest of the Samajwadi Party leaders that people were complaining.





Prayagraj: Two complaints registered for allegedly painting houses on a street in saffron color without owner's consent. Ashutosh Mishra SP Crime says, "Two persons filed complaints that their houses were forcefully painted saffron by some people. Complaint registered, probe on." pic.twitter.com/2qD2J6vs3R — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2020

One of the complainant Ravi Gupta, a retired official, said that some unidentified people started painting the houses saffron and when he objected to it, they simply ignored his protests.



The minister said: "There are some people who do not like development and beautification drive that I have started. Some of the house have idols of Gods painted on them and the non-believers are objecting."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news