UP minister praises BJP leaders for braving mosquito bites to visit Dalits' homes

Basic Education Minister Anupama Jaiswal's remarks came amidst criticism of the ruling party's outreach programme by the Opposition and and some BJP leaders as well



Representational Image

An Uttar Pradesh minister on Friday defended BJP leaders visiting homes of Dalits, saying that they brave "mosquito bites the whole night", but still go there to make the community aware about government welfare schemes meant for them.

Basic Education Minister Anupama Jaiswal's remarks came amidst criticism of the ruling party's outreach programme by the Opposition – and some BJP leaders as well. "The ministers are visiting villages to ensure the benefits of government schemes reached the needy. They have to face mosquito bites the whole night, still they visit the villages," she said.

Jaiswal said the leaders inform the community members about government programmes so that they can get benefits from them. "They face mosquito bites the whole night still they visit and feel happy about it," Jaiswal said. The ruling party's Dalit, OBC outreach programme has been facing criticism from the Bahujan Samaj Party and some BJP leaders, including MP Udit Raj.

