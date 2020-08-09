UP MLA, wife, son booked for grabbing house, threats

Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra, his wife Ramlali Mishra, and their son Vishnu Mishra have been booked by the district police on charges of grabbing property and intimidation on his relative's complaint. It is the second FIR against Mishra within a month. On July 18, he was booked under the Goonda Act for "threatening" a man who bagged a contract for toll collection at the Lalanagar toll plaza on National Highway-2 in Aurai area.



Bhadohi Superintendent of Police RB Singh said: "An FIR naming Mishra, his MLC wife and son was registered by the Gopiganj police under Sections 325, 506, 347, 387 and 449 of the IPC on the complaint of the MLA's relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari on Friday. On the request of the complainant, who cited threat to his life, we have provided police security to him." Tiwari complained to the police that he owned a house in Dhanapur area under Gopiganj police station jurisdiction in Bhadohi district.



"The MLA has been forcibly living in my house and is now exerting pressure on me to register the property in his name. After I refused to sign the papers, Mishra, who has also taken over my firm, is threatening me with dire consequences," Tiwari alleged. The SP said that the Goonda Act case against Mishra is in the District Magistrate's court for necessary action.



As many as 71 criminal cases are allegedly lodged against Mishra in various districts of the state. Ten of the cases are being heard in a special MP/MLA court, police sources said.



MLA Vijay Mishra had earlier won the Gyanpur seat in three consecutive Assembly polls, but was denied ticket by the Samajwadi Party in the 2017 polls. He contested on Nishad Party ticket and won the seat again. He had contested the 2012 Assembly polls from jail.



Meanwhile, talking to reporters, the MLA's son Vishnu claimed that the relative who had complained against them had borrowed Rs 32 crore from his MLA father.



"He had given us cheques for Rs 27 crore, which bounced. In order not to return our money, he lodged a complaint against us," he alleged.

