UP mob violence over cow slaughter kills cop, 20-year-old

national

Giving details of the incident, ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar said in Lucknow that trouble started after villagers found some body parts of cows in a jungle in Mahaw village

Policemen inspect the spot where several vehicles were set on fire by a mob during a protest over the alleged slaughter of cattle, in Bulandshahr, on Monday. Pics/PTI

A police inspector and a youth were killed on Monday as a mob protesting over illegal cow slaughter went on a rampage torching a police post and clashed with the cops, which opened fire, officers said.

Additional Director General (Meerut zone), Prashant Kumar said the protesters from Mahaw village and nearby areas pelted stones at the police and indulged in arson, setting ablaze several vehicles and the Chingarwathi police chowki. Inspector Subodh Kumar, who was posted at the Siana police station, died in the violence, he said.

The cops also said a 20-year-old youth, identified as Sumit, died of gunshot wounds. As tension prevailed in the area following the violence that lasted nearly three hours, the Uttar Pradesh government deployed additional police, including over 1,000 personnel of anti-riot forces and ordered multiple probes — by SIT, ADG-Intelligence — and a magisterial inquiry.

Giving details of the incident, ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar said in Lucknow that trouble started after villagers found some body parts of cows in a jungle in Mahaw village.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever