UP: Nine-year-old girl raped in Sitapur, accused held
"The girl has been sent for medical examination. The charge sheet will be filed soon," he told reporters here
Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man on Monday in district Sitapur's Sakran, police said.
Superintendent of Police (Sitapur) LR Kumar said, "An incident of rape of a 9-yr-old girl had come to our knowledge. FIR was registered. Teams were formed and the accused was taken into custody. Further investigation is underway."
This incident comes after a week of alleged rape and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Aligarh which sparked nationwide outrage.
