UP police apologise over photo of lynched man being dragged

In a tweet, the UP police apologised for the incident and said the three policemen seen in the picture have been transferred to the Police Lines and an inquiry has been ordered

A family member of Kasim speaks to the media. Pic/PTI

Days after a man was lynched in Hapur allegedly over cow slaughter, a picture of the victim being dragged by a crowd in the presence of policemen has appeared on social media forcing the Uttar Pradesh police to apologise. Kasim, 45, was lynched following a minor tiff with a man on a motorcycle in Bacheda village in Pilkhuwa area on Monday.

In a tweet, the UP police apologised for the incident and said the three policemen seen in the picture have been transferred to the Police Lines and an inquiry has been ordered. The UP DGP headquarters said, "This picture seems to have been taken when the police had reached the spot to shift the injured to the police vehicle and because of the non-availability of an ambulance, the victim was unfortunately carried this way."

