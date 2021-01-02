UP: Principal suspended for allowing wedding at school

A principal of a government primary school in Banda district has been suspended for allowing a wedding to take place in the school premises.

Ramesh Singh, principal of the primary school, was suspended by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Harish Chand Nath, after photographs of the wedding went viral on social media.

The wedding had taken place on December 6.

Singh was issued a showcase notice by the BSA, following a complaint filed by the education officer of Kamasin block where the school is located.

Singh admitted that he did not seek permission from higher officials before allowing the wedding to be held in school.

Singh has been attached to the block resource centre at Kamasin and the matter is under investigation.

