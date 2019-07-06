UP school chooses 'tantrik' over hospital for boy stung by scorpion

crime

A Class 4 student of a government school in Jhansi passed away after he was stung by a scorpion on campus. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the boy was allegedly asked to sweep the floor with other students.

Allegations have risen on the school authorities who initially took the child to a tantrik and rushed him to the doctor only when his condition began to deteriorate. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The headmaster of the school was suspended and an inquiry was initiated by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari Jhansi because the victim was made to sweep the floor and for being taken to a tantrik before being rushed to the hospital.

The incident has been reported from government primary school situated in village Veera falling under Mauranipur tehsil of Jhansi district.

A classmate of the victim told The Times of India, "As he removed a pile of twigs, a scorpion bit him." Arun, the victim was taken to a tantrik by the headmaster, Deenanath when he came to know of the incident. Allegations suggest that the tantrik was not at home but the headmaster called him on his cellphone and the tantrik recited the mantras on the phone itself. The headmaster placed the cellphone on Arun's ears so that he could hear the mantras.

