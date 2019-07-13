UP: Student commits suicide after being harassed by friends

crime

The student recorded a video message before hanging himself in which he blamed his friends, a girl and two boys, for mentally harassing him

A student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after being mentally harassed by his friends in Kavinagar area of Ghaziabad on Saturday.

He recorded a video message before hanging himself in which he blamed his friends, a girl and two boys, for mentally harassing him.

The deceased has been identified as Vipin, an LLB 3rd-year student in a Ghaziabad-based college.

A complaint has been filed in the Kavinagar police station area of Ghaziabad.

Sudhir Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SSP) said, "An FIR has been registered against a girl and two boys who mentally harassed the boy who later committed suicide. On the basis of the video message found and statements of the family members, the police will take appropriate action. More details will only come after we complete our investigation."

An FIR has been registered and the investigation is underway.

