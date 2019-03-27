Up the drama quotient

things-to-do

An event featuring some of the city's thespians will give the audience a peek into the inner workings of the theatre world

Rajit Kapur, Shernaz Patel and Rahul daCunha of Rage Productions

Yesterday was one of those days for adman and mid-day columnist Rahul daCunha. You know, one of those days in office when nothing seems to go right and things fall apart. But then he left his workplace and made his way to NCPA to oversee the preparations for Drama Dhamaal, an event being held this evening to celebrate World Theatre Day. "And when I walked in backstage and sat down, watching a couple of actors rehearsing their lines, I told myself, 'Man, this is the space.' There is this energy at theatre venues that no other place has. You rewind to all the performances you've been part of over the years and [the memories] come flooding back," he tells us, adding that just being there lifted his spirits after the trying morning he'd been having.

But let's elaborate a bit more on the "energy" that daCunha is talking about. It's a sum of many parts. There's the hectic last-minute screwing of nuts and bolts before a production goes live. There's the tingle that runs up an actor's spine when the curtains rise. Then there's the director, his nerves on edge in case there's a mess-up. And there's also the calm euphoria that washes over the cast and crew when, at the end of a play, they bow down before the audience to thunderous applause (it can of course also work the other way, when a sense of despondency seeps in if the response is ho-hum).



Jim Sarbh and Sonali Kulkarni

And Drama Dhamaal will shed light on all these aspects that constitute the inner workings of the theatre world. Here's how the evening will pan out. Over 50 of the city's leading stage luminaries will present short skits, readings or musical performances that talk about what life is like backstage. They include Jim Sarbh, Sonali Kulkarni, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Quasar Thakore Padamsee, Anuvab Pal and almost every other theatre personality of note that you can think of. Plus, nine veteran female thespians, such as Padmashree winner Vijaya Mehta, will be felicitated for the lifetime's worth of work they have put in for the community.

The evening has been put together by Rage Productions, which daCunha helms along with Rajit Kapur and Shernaz Patel. The idea, essentially, is to present an event that's of the theatre, for the theatre and by the theatre, thus demystifying its intrinsic energy for lay people in the audience. So, put aside your evening plans and attend the show since, from the sounds of it, you are guaranteed a good time regardless of whether or not you have had a tough day.

On Today, 7.30 pm

At NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call 66223724

cost Rs 225 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates