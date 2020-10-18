UP: Three dead in blast at a godown in Agra

Three people died and half a dozen were injured in a firecracker godown in Agra on Sunday.

The number of casualties could go up after the debris is cleared, police said. The whole area was enveloped in a cloud of smoke. The explosion was heard even two kilometres away.

All three succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital.

Shah Ganj police station officials said the blast took place in New Azam Pada godown, near Sunflower School, close to the Prithvi Nath police chowki.

Locals said illegal stocking of firecrackers was going on in the godown for the past several days. Anticipating Diwali sales several godowns in the city have begun stocking a wide range of crackers.

The godown allegedly belongs to a local businessman Chaman Mansuri, people living nearby told the police.

Senior police officials had reached the site of the blast along with fire brigade personnel to douse the fire.

