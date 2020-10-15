UP: 3 held for human trafficking in Sambhal; two women rescued

Three people were arrested and two women were rescued after police busted a human trafficking racket in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Shanu, alias Sonu; Vikas Sharma; and Najma, alias Poonam.

The members of the gang were arrested from the Bahjoi police station area while they were planning to sell the women, Sambahl SP Yamuna Prasad said.

He said the gang used to sell women for Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh and was operating in many areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Photos of girls, audio and video tapes of conversations striking a deal have been recovered, added the SP.

