UP woman assaulted by husband, 2 friends for dowry

A young woman, aged about 25 years, was allegedly assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon by her husband and his two colleagues. The woman, who had been living at her parents' home in the Umaria village, after she was thrown out of her husband's home for dowry, was dragged to a nearby sugarcane field in the wee hours of Wednesday. The police have lodged an FIR in the matter.

The woman was initially admitted to Barkhera community health centre from where she was shifted to the government district hospital as her condition was critical. Later, she was referred to a higher medical facility. "My daughter was thrown out of the house by her husband who was demanding dowry. Since then, she has been staying with us," woman's father said. The woman had been married to a resident of the Pandaria village in Shahjahanpur three years ago.

Barkhera SHO, Kamal Singh Yadav, said that the two named and one unidentified accused, including the victim's husband, have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to kill), 498A (subjecting a woman to violence by husband or his relatives), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt of IPC and section 3,4 of the dowry prohibition act) of the IPC.

The police are searching for the accused.

