UP woman binds PM Narendra Modi, CM Adityanath in Rakhi bond

The woman Nagma said she has great expectations from Narendra Modi and Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath. Pic/PTI

A Muslim woman on Sunday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, albeit a photograph of the two politicians. Nagma, a resident of Basarikapur village under Sikandarpur police station here, pasted a Rakhi on the photograph of Modi and Adityanath and called the two BJP leaders her brothers.

Speaking to reporters here, Nagma said she has great expectations from Modi and Adityanath. Nagma said lakhs of divorced women are dependent on the two leaders. She said the initiatives undertaken by Modi and Adityanath would bring justice to Muslim women who are "victims" of talaq (divorce).

On August 22, 2017, the Supreme Court had ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional". The apex court held that triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran. Following which, Nagma made a painting of the prime minister and the UP chief minister. However, this angered her husband Pervez Khan, who threw Nagma out of the house in September last year. Nagma registered a case in this regard at Sikandarpur police station.

