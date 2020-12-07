UP woman raped, filmed by landlord, his brother

A 30-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by her landlord and his brother here, police said Monday.

The victim was raped seven months ago and the accused recorded a video of the incident, police outpost in-charge Lekhraj Singh said.

The accused are absconding and an investigation is underway, the police said.

