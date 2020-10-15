UP:Woman raped in Jhansi, 2 held

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in Mauranipur Police Station area in Jhansi, police said on Thursday.

A case was registered under the SC/ST Act and the accused identified as Narendra Sahu and Saksham Sirothia were arrested.

According to the police complaint, the woman was called to a private school by the accused, who are from the same village, on Wednesday evening and allegedly raped, Superintendent of Police, Dehat, Rahul Mithas said.

One of the accused is the manager of the school and the other is his friend, added the SP.

A case under relevant sections including SC/ST Act has been registered and further investigation is on, he said.

