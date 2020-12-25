UP: Youth shoots dhaba owner over cold 'chapati', arrested

A youth allegedly shot at the owner of a roadside eatery following an altercation over being served cold 'chapati' (flatbread). The accused and his companion have been arrested.

According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday at a dhaba (eatery) opposite a bus stand here. The police said two youths came to the eatery and ordered food at around 11.30 p.m. when the 'dhaba' was about to close.

The owner, however, served them food but the youths objected to the cold chapatis being served to them.

The owner Avadesh Yadav tried to make them see reason but the youths had a heated argument with Yadav.

One of them allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot Yadav. The bullet hit him on the right thigh, police added.

The dhaba owner was rushed to the hospital, where the bullet was removed. He is said to be out of danger.

Sunil Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, said, "Both accused, Amit Chauhan and Kasustab Singh, have been arrested. Two licensed pistols were seized from them. A case has been registered against the two under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Both have been sent to jail after being produced in court.

