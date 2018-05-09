Upen Patel's act of kindness

Last night, a few auto rickshaw drivers reached out to Upen Patel for help as soon as he stepped out of a meeting in Bandra



Upen Patel

Last night, a few auto rickshaw drivers reached out to Upen Patel for help as soon as he stepped out of a meeting in Bandra. A source says, "One of them found an iPhone in his rickshaw and didn't know how to reach out to the owner. When they spoke to Upen, he accessed the phone immediately and called the owner. He waited for over 30 minutes before handing over the phone to him."

Upen Patel made his Bollywood debut in 2006 with 36 China Town, directed by the duo Abbas-Mustan. But he gained real popularity in Namastey London. On the film front, Upen Patel, who had played a negative role in Shankar's Tamil film I, is all excited about another Tamil film Boomerang. He has completed its first schedule. "I have had a great experience working with the team of 'Boomerang' and I feel blessed that I am getting to work with an experienced and very humble team. I really love how organised and hard working everyone is and I know the second schedule is going to be intense with a huge action scene planned," Upen said to IANS.

