Upgrade your Insta game

Great pictures

Instagram is first about the pictures, but just clicking a picture and putting it up there is not going to look good. Instead, spend some time to edit and fine-tune your picture and its colour. Follow a theme, if you are posting about food then stick to food, if its tech then sticks to it, don't waver. While Instagram's inbuilt photo editor has come a long way, dedicated photo editing apps like Photoshop Express (Android, iOS) and Snapseed (Android, iOS) do a much better job.

Captioning and hashtags

The second cornerstone of a great Insta post is the captions and hashtags. The right text can catapult your post and profile, netting you plenty of followers. However, sitting and doing this is a pain and sometimes all you want to do is post a pretty picture. For those times you can probably generate some captions with either of these two generators —Sassy Generator or Caption Land. For hashtags, you can try photerloo.com's hashtag generator that can scan an image and tell you which hashtags will go best with it.

Dabble in video

Instagram has many avenues for video and they generate a lot of traffic. There are various options for this if you are looking for IGTV format, which appears as a short video on your wall. Reels are great for short videos, but if you just want a moving picture, go for a Boomerang (Android, iOS).

Plan your posts

A steady flow of pictures and content always helps you gain followers. Once you have figured out what you want to post, draw up a schedule and stick to it. There are also schedulers so you can post for a later date. Tailwind is a great software for this, it coaches you not only with dates, but with a schedule and the type of post you need to put up. Sendible and Later are also great options for this.

Multi Instagram accounts

You can have various grams for your varied interests. If you are scheduling grams for more than one account, you will have to upgrade your scheduling app to a paid account.

Set up an external links

If you are someone who targets social media on more than one front, then it may be necessary to get people to visit external links. Most blogs, YouTubers and content companies share links in their bio through an external link provider like Linktree.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news