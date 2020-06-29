Upgrade your playlist

Artiste: Arjun Kanungo

Song: Fursat hai aaj bhi

What they say: The original song that I made in 2016 is a legacy product, and has a cult following. It has an emotion that is unique, and I have tried to establish that again in the second version. Sonal [Chauhan] and I [had] great chemistry. What makes it ideal for lockdown listening is that the [song] is about being away from someone you love. That's something everyone can relate to. Now, people are gravitating towards non-film music, especially since they are not distracted by Bollywood [music]. That is unlikely to change until next year.

Why we like it: If you are looking for a mushy track to drive away your lockdown blues, Kanungo's latest offering is just what you need. Albeit a tad melancholic when compared to the original, this love ballad is attuned with his past creations.

Artiste: Lost Stories

Song: Noor

What they say: While staying true to our innate style, which is best described as earthy and melodic, Noor has helped us reinvent ourselves. What makes it special is that we have collaborated with our close friends Zaeden and Akanksha for it.

Why we like it: Delightfully playful and groovy, Noor became an addition to our playlist as soon as we heard it. Whether you're searching for something to play along as you go about your chores, or are looking for a track to lift your spirits, we'd certainly recommend this aptly constructed number.

Artiste: Gurbax

Song: Dirth south

What they say: Having grown up in Bangalore and Atlanta, and spending a significant amount of time [in both places], my music sensibilities emerged as a mutant love-child of the East and the West. I tell stories through sounds, and dreamt of making a track that closely represents the ideas, feelings and vibes of these culturally-rich places that made me the person that I am.

Why we like it: There's enough variation that Gurbax manages to pack into this three-minute long mid-tempo piece, created along with Beats Antique. He interrupts EDM section with sufficiently appealing desi tunes.

Artiste: DJ Kilogram

Song: Turn me on

What they say: I have been a DJ for 22 years. For my first international collaboration, I wanted to work on a melody that [has been close to] my heart. Whenever I played [Turn me on], people would love it. I had observed that those who had recreated [it] failed to do justice to the lyrics. Even though we shot this video in two days, I faced challenges in India. We didn't have luck with music labels, so we decided to release it on YouTube.

Why we like it: DJ Kilogram managed to get original song creator Kevin Lyttle on board for this desi version of the popular 2000s track. It could make for a good addition to your lockdown party nights.

Artiste: Madame Gandhi

Song: Waiting for me

What they say: I went to St Anne's School in Colaba from 1997 to 2000, and while I appreciated my time there, I always wanted to dodge the rules and wear my own clothes, as a means of self-expression. In my video, directed by Misha Ghose, you will see school girls moving from a rigid, mundane and industrial [ambience], to a fluid, liberated, and colourful forest environment. I want those watching the video to ask themselves what their version of liberation is. We featured a cast comprising activists from the LGBTQIA+ space, and worked with a local all-female Indian drumming troupe for the epic finale drum sequence.

Why we like it: From the word go, Waiting for me is likely to remind one of Pink Floyd's Another brick in the wall, albeit this one is, in equal parts, colourful and playful. The drum section towards its close is a highlight.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news