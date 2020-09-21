Upgrade your playlist

Shannon's Run

Set in Jaipur and Los Angeles, Run is Shannon K's "interpretation of self-confidence". It has been directed by her sister Anabelle K, who wanted to present the best of both worlds. "As an Indian in the US, I was afraid of putting myself out there. I was told to not dream big, and to 'fit in'.

Over the years, I realised that [my Indian heritage] made me unique. This song is [an ode] to everyone who is trying to be themselves," says Kumar Sanu's daughter, Shannon.

Faynyx's Freedom dance

Roping in popular faces like Jim Sarbh and Bani J to promote her latest track, Freedom dance, Faynyx, aka, Priya Hebbar brought together "amazing individuals from different parts of the world who display [what] freedom meant for them during the lockdown, by being themselves". The electronic track is peppy and groovy and its vibrant video enhances the experience of consuming it. "These unparalleled times have made evident that freedom is a state of mind," she says.

Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares's Beishqi galiyaan

If history is testimony, roping in Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares is recipe for success. The Badtameez dil singers pair up for a love track that sees the male protagonist offer a fake flower to his ladylove, promising to love her till it withers away. The track was shot by the duo in the lockdown and under the guidance of a director. "Shefali is extremely talented. It was a great experience to work with her," gushes Dayal.

Jassi Gill's Pyaar mangdi

No longer are playlists complete without a dose of Punjabi music. Jassi Gill's latest offering, Pyaar mangdi is a love ballad that was shot in Calgary, Alberta. "I love crooning romantic songs. It is a lovely song that will stay with you for a long time. The locations are beautiful. We hired a local crew, and shot the video while following the safety guidelines set in place," says Gill.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news