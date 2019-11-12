Upgrade your style with a leather dress just like Malaika Arora; shop here

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion. She is not only fit and fab at the age of forty-six but has also raised the bar with her svelte physique and fashion. Her son Arhaan Khan turned 17 on November 9, and the star kid's family - Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Seema Khan, Amrita Arora - hosted a bash at a popular hotel in Bandra-Kurla-Complex, Mumbai.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl looked beautiful at her son's birthday party in a double-breasted leather trench-coat dress, which she paired with black stilettos.

Now you can get a similar look at affordable prices from the Amazon store. Grab the golden opportunity and rock your look just like Malaika Arora.

Women's Trench Coat

Grab this black leather trench coat from US Polo and be ready to bag endless compliments. It is made of high-quality material, durable and sturdy. US Polo Women's Trench Coat is available at an attractive price range of Rs 3,149 - 3,335. Shop here

Women's Poly Cotton and Faux Leather Babydoll Dress

Refresh your wardrobe with this Babydoll dress for women. Made from faux leather, this regular-fit dress is superior in quality and a valuable pick. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for a party and you are sure to make heads turn. This dress is available at a discounted price of Rs 999. Shop here

Woman Black Faux Leather Jacket

This black coloured jacket for women from Leather Retail has elegant stitching with metal zippers for strength and durability, and the stylish stand-up collar will keep you warm. This super-trendy jacket will lend you a sporty look when paired with jeans and boots. Leather Retail Woman Black Color Faux Leather Jacket is available at an attractive price of Rs 1,599. Shop here

Women's Fullsleeve Jacket

This casual jacket will carry you through the chilly season in style. It has full sleeves with attractive mesh inserts and two side pockets that come together in perfect harmony to give off an uber-cool vibe. This jacket can be teamed with a white or red t-shirt, a pair of blue jeans and black sneakers. AD & AV Women's Fullsleeve Jacket is available at an attractive price of Rs 804 - Rs 1,499. Shop here

Women's Vogue Paneled Strapless Mini Leather Dress

Give your casual wardrobe a much-needed zest by wearing this funky fringed strapless mini leather dress from Clone Valentine. Once stitched, team your dress with heels or flats for an elegant look. Cloe Valentine Women's Vogue Paneled Strapless Mini Leather Dress is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,641. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates