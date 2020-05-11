Uplifting to see cricket groundsmen getting help

It was heartening to see local cricket officials and former cricketers distributing essentials to groundsmen, out of work umpires and scorers recently. A report in this paper detailed how a current Mumbai under-19 coach was distributing grocery packets to groundsmen, at the nursery of Indian cricket, Shivaji Park.

Then, a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) apex council member also distributed essentials to groundsmen at Mumbai maidans. Top MCA and BCCI officials have helped.

This is truly uplifting in times like these. It shows us that the top tier of the local sport have not forgotten where they rose from, they remember their roots and are taking action when needed.

We do hope every local sports body, the top rung of the associations or federations take a responsible and empathetic attitude towards those lower in the order and arrange for some help in these times.

Groundsmen, scorer's, umpires in small, local leagues are often the faceless entities who are actually the lifeblood of the sport. They are the ones who are behind-the-scenes workers, the busy-beavers that ensure athletes and spectators have a great game and that the assembly line of the sport, often beginning at the maidan level, keeps going.

Behind-the-scenes workers, invisible but so essential in any sport, may be struggling right now. The top echelons must be accessible and available to step in, during dire times. Cleaners, attendants, referees, umpires, scorers, those who prepare scoresheets, there is an absolute retinue to individuals needed to keep the wheels turning. One hopes they are not suffering for want of basics. If India aims to be a multi-sport power, there should be respect for those who form the bulwark of the system, they must feel counted and cared for within the system.

