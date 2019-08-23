Uppal downs Habib to clinch snooker crown

other-sports

The Delhi cueist Uppal showed better nerves and took his chances against Habib who was not at his usual best and was not really up to the challenge for a fight

Champion cueist Anuj Uppal (right) and Rafat Habib

Anuj Uppal of Delhi emerged champion by prevailing over seasoned pro Rafat Habib of Railways 5-3 in the final of the Masters National Snooker Championship at the MIG Cricket Club yesterday. The Delhi cueist Uppal showed better nerves and took his chances against Habib who was not at his usual best and was not really up to the challenge for a fight.

Uppal was steady and showed better consistency with his potting as he constructed two substantial breaks to run out worthy winner. He started with a run of 63 in the first and then signed off in grand fashion compiling a break of 70 in the eighth to clinching a 86-23, 52-77, 76-48, 01-76, 56-47, 64-42, 11-71 and 75-05 victory and win his maiden title. Earlier, Geet Sethi came from behind to overcome Cherag Ramakrishnan by a 3-2 in the third-place match.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates