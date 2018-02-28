Uproar in Bihar Assembly over hit-and-run case

The Bihar Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned till 2 pm following a ruckus over the recent hit-and-run case in Muzaffarpur that claimed the lives of nine children



Representational picture

The Bihar Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned till 2 pm following a ruckus over the recent hit-and-run case in Muzaffarpur that claimed the lives of nine children. Manoj Baitha, a district-level BJP worker from Sitamarhi, has been accused of mowing down the children with his SUV on Saturday. He was suspended from the saffron party on Monday night for a period of six years after an FIR was lodged against him in connection with the case.

As soon as the House assembled on Tuesday morning, an adjournment motion over the hit-and-run case was moved by RJD MLAs Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Sweety Hembrom, Ejya Yadav and Shakti Singh Yadav. Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, however, rejected the motion. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said, "When Pradyumn was recently killed inside a school at Gurugram, it led to a public outcry. Did the lives of nine deceased children from Muzaffarpur have less value just because they came from backward classes."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever