UPSC civil services final result 2019 announced, Pradeep Singh tops

Pradeep Singh topped the 2019 Civil Services Exam, while Pratibha Verma, who stood third in the exam, was the topper among women candidates, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which announced the results on Tuesday.

According to UPSC, a total of 829 candidates have been selected for various civil services through the 2019 edition of the exam. UPSC said that out of the 829 candidates, 304 are from general category, 78 from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Schedule Castes and 67 from Schedule Tribe category. The EWS category was implemented in the exam for the first time in 2019.

UPSC has declared the final list of selected candidates based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2019 held in September, 2019 and the interviews or Personality Test held in February-August, 2020.

According to the list, Pradeep Singh topped the exam followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma at second and third spot. According to UPSC, the results of 11 candidates have been withheld.

