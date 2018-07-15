UPSC civil services prelims exam results declared

All successful candidates have been asked to apply again in the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the civil services (mains) examination, a statement issued by the UPSC said

New Delhi: The result of civil services preliminary examination has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The prelims examination was held on June 3 and the results were declared yesterday. The results can be accessed on the UPSC's website - www.upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the online DAF, it said.

The e-admit card along with the time table for the mains examination will be uploaded on the UPSC website to the eligible candidates around three weeks before the commencement of the examination, the UPSC said.

The candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through the civil services preliminary examination will be uploaded on the website only after the entire process examination is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of civil services examination, 2018.

The civil services exam is conducted annually in three phases -- prelims, mains and interview -- to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

