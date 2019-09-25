UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2020: Apply now at upsc.gov.in

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Wednesday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) officially released the notification for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates who are interested to apply for the UPSC exams 2020 can visit the official website of the board at upsconline.nic.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has vacancies for the posts of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics, and Telecommunication Engineering. The online application for the UPSC examination has also begun and the last date to apply is October 15, 2020. Students who are interested to apply can do so at the official website of at www.upsconline.nic.in.

Steps to follow to register for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in Click on the link 'Online application form for various examination'

A new page will appear. Click on the link which says Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage I) Examination 2020

Fill the form with all the required details and personal information

Upload all the required documents before clicking on the submit button

Make the payment and download the application form for future reference

Candidates who will be eligible for the UPSC exams will be given their respective e-admission certificates three weeks before the examination. Students can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC. Candidates who will be recruited by the UPSC will be working under the central government for various posts in different ministries and departments.

Also Read: TNTEU B.Ed Results 2019 Declared: Check results at tnteu.ac.in

The Union Public Service Commission also conducts examinations for the recruiting staff in various state departments as well. The preliminary exam will consist of two objective type question papers and will carry a maximum of 500 marks. The main exam will consist of two conventional type papers in Engineering Discipline specific with a duration of three hours and maximum marks of 600.

Candidates who will be successful at the UPSC exams will have to further appear for a personality test which will carry 200 marks. A total of 495 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates