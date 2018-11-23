Upset over boyfriend's death 21-year-old woman commits suicide

national

Representational Image

A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in her house here as she was upset over the death of her boyfriend, who was found murdered near the Tamirabarani river in the district, police said Thursday.

The woman Sathyabama and her lover Isakki Shankar(33) who belonged to different communities were in love for the past three years and had decided to get married despite strong opposition from their families.

It was against this background that the body of Shankar was found with cut injuries here on Tuesday. The district Superintendent of Police Arun Sakthikumar has ordered a probe into the death of the man.

Satyabhama, who was reportedly upset over Shankar's death did not talk to anyone in the family on Tuesday, police said.

On Wednesday morning, she was found hanging in her room.

