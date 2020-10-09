Upset over interfaith affair, man calls daughter's boyfriend to discuss marriage, kills him

Upset over his daughter’s interfaith affair, a man lured her 24-year-old boyfriend on the pretext of discussing their marriage and killed him.

The couple had eloped from home to tie the knot because both the families were against their union. However, the girl’s father called them and took the man to a secluded place to discuss their marriage before strangulating him with the help of his aides, including the woman’s brother.

According to a report in Times of India, the couple worked together in a factory and fell in love in 2017. Since their relationship was not welcome, they had to be away from home until the woman’s father called them back and promised to get them married despite their differences.

On Tuesday morning, the woman’s father took K Lakshmipathi to a secluded spot on the outskirts of Bengaluru and strangulated him with a belt.

They also threatened Lakshmipathi’s brother, an eyewitness, of dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident.

The victim’s brother, Natraj, later, filed a police complaint. The police have arrested the woman’s father and brother, while others are absconding.

