Upset over SP-BSP alliance, Mulayam asks party members to approach him

Mulayam Singh Yadav expressed unhappiness over the Uttar Pradesh pact ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, questioning why Akhilesh gave half the seats to Mayawati's party

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav made clear that he is upset with the alliance forged by his son and party President Akhilesh Yadav with the BSP. Mulayam Singh Yadav expressed unhappiness over the Uttar Pradesh pact ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, questioning why Akhilesh gave half the seats to Mayawati's party.

The remarks come days after the SP patriarch created a stir in Parliament, saying he wished that PM Narendra Modi returns to power. He urged party workers to approach him for the ticket to contest the parliamentary polls and suggested that he could "change" any decision taken by his son.

