Upset over water scarcity, farmer commits suicide in Maharashtra

A 47-year-old farmer under depression due to unavailability of water and fodder for his cattle committed suicide in Satara district on Thursday.

A 47-year-old farmer, who was apparently under depression due to unavailability of water and fodder for his cattle and drought allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Thursday. The deceased identified as Sampat Kokre hanged himself on Wednesday from

the ceiling of a room at his house in Man tehsil, located around 250 km, stated an official at Dahiwadi police station.

He took the extreme step to end his life when his wife and son had gone out of the house for some work, the official added. On being informed, the police immediately rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, the official said. The farmer's nephew, Uttam Kokre, said, "My uncle was under depression as he did not have any work due to drought and unavailability of water. He had some land and a few cattle, but was unable to feed them well."

The police official, however, said, "Kokre had liquor addition since last 10 years and was jobless, and they suspect this might have led him to commit suicide. "We have called his relatives to record their statements," he said, adding that an investigation was on.

