Upset with alcoholic father, man commits suicide in Tamil Nadu

The young man also wrote that one has now to see whether liquor shops are shut down in Tamil Nadu or not after his suicide

Representational Picture

A young man committed suicide on Wednesday in tamil Nadu after being upset over his father's drinking habit. the young man hung himself to death in Tirunelvelli district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

In his suicide note, M. Dinesh, 18, said that he was upset over his father Madasamy's alcoholism and pleaded with him to quit drinking but to no avail, putting the family in financial distress. Dinesh said his father should not participate in his funeral.

The young man also wrote that one has now to see whether liquor shops are shut down in Tamil Nadu or not after his suicide, adding that if it did not happen then "my spirit will close these shops".

Reacting to the suicide, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said the state government should implement total prohibition in the state. Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said that the state had closed down 1,000 liquor shops, adding that the problem of alcoholism could be resolved only when people decide to abstain from drinking.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates