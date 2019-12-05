Upset with Uddhav's decision, 400 Shiv Sena workers join BJP at event in Dharavi

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Just a week after the political developments in Maharashtra, 400 Shiv Sena workers joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event organised at Dharavi on Wednesday.

Last week Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government — an alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

They said they were upset with Thackeray's decision to form a government with the NCP and Congress.

Mumbai: Around 400 Shiv Sena workers joined BJP at an event organised in Dharavi, yesterday. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/zGBAVH0zDr — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

"I was working with Shiv Sena for 10 years. We were supporting the Hindutva ideology of Sena. I was given an office to serve people but as Sena has decided to form the government with NCP and Congress, it is not acceptable to us. Now, we all have decided to join BJP," Ramesh Nadar, Sena leader who was heading the delegation of people joining BJP, was quoted by ANI as saying.

BJP and Shiv Sena fought the Assembly elections together, where the BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena winning 56, NCP 54 and the Congress 44. Although BJP and Shiv Sena got the mandate to form the government, the two parties parted ways over sharing the chief minister's post for 2.5 years.

