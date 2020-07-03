Urging people to take measures, Mumbai Police shares list of activities allowed

After imposing Section 144 in the entire city to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Mumbai Police on Thursday took to Twitter and urged Mumbaikars to unite for the fight and win the battle against the virus.

Mumbai Police shared a list of activities that are allowed while the order is in force. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh shared the order on Twitter and wrote, "For The Love Of Mumbai."

Imposed from July 1, Section 144 will be in force till the midnight of July 15, unless withdrawn earlier. As per the order, movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort is prohibited. The prohibitory order has been issued as the deadly virus continues to be on a rampage in Mumbai with city recording over 80,000 cases.

Here's what Mumbai Police tweeted:

Mumbaikars Unite Against COVID-19

-Do permitted shopping closer to home(5am-9pm)

-Don’t forget office ID/documents if travelling for permitted work

-Embrace safety,avoid crowding u/s 144

-Night curfew(9pm-5am) with exceptions for emergency/medical services & supplies#SafetyFirst https://t.co/AhHcD1UoyU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 2, 2020

Also, the movement of persons in the areas designated as 'containment zone' by the Municipal authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies.

Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh urged people to buy goods and essentials from neighbourhood shops and requested office goers to carry office ID/documents in order to travel for work. He also appealed people to follow the curfew timings and not to move out at night unless essential or medical emergency.

Mumbaikars Can Now Work ‘Out’!



Citizens can now step out for individual physical exercise (like cycling, jogging, running , walking) in open spaces in their neighbourhood between 5am-7pm#SafetyFirst #TakeCareMumbai — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 2, 2020

Here's Mumbai Police's advice for citizens:

Buying essentials and shopping closer to home is permitted from 5 am to 9 pm

Those travelling for work must carry office ID/documents without fail

Night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am with exceptions for emergency/medical services and supplies

Wearing a face mask while stepping out is compulsory. Social distancing norms must be followed at all times

Long-distance travel for non-essential services is strictly prohibited

Services providing home delivery of food, groceries, and essential items are allowed

As per the order, those found violating the lockdown rules will be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. In a relief for morning walkers, joggers, and cyclists, Mumbai Police Commissioner said that citizens can step out for physical activities in their neighbourhood between 5 am-7 pm. Sharing the news, Mumbai CP tweeted, "Mumbaikars Can Now Work 'Out'!"

Did you drop them in the right bin?



Be responsible when you discard used masks. Wrap them in newspapers before you dispose them.#DisposeResponsibly#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/da8EoVMnjT — à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) July 2, 2020

Taking cognizance of incidents of face mask, PPE kits, and even hand gloves being disposed on roads and outside residential buildings across the city, the country's richest civic body - BMC - also took to Twitter to create awareness among citizens. Urging people to be responsible, the BMC requested citizens to wrap used face masks in newspapers before disposing of. While sharing the picture of the dry waste, wet waste, and hazardous waste dustbins, the BMC said, "Did you drop them in the right bin?"

