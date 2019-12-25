Uri composer Shashwat Sachdev: What would I achieve?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Soon after the crew of the National Award-winning movie Sudani From Nigeria decided to boycott the function as a mark of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, social media was abuzz with the suggestion that other winners should follow suit. Of course, not all from Bollywood agreed with the suggestion, with musician Shashwat Sachdev — who took home the title for Best Music Direction (Background Music) for Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, stating he doesn't know "what I would get by rejecting" the honour.

"The National Award is not given by people who have an opinion about a [political] party. It is given by a jury that belongs to different parts of the country; its members speaking multiple languages. [By giving me this award] they have made a part of history in such a way that if, eventually, I have an opinion, I can voice it, and I will have an audience that will pay heed," says Sachdev.

Delighted to have bagged the title early on in his career, Sachdev, who has worked on films like Phillauri and Veere Di Wedding, credits his family for their support. "Everyone around me has sacrificed a lot to enable me to do what I do, and I feel humbled that the jury selected me. I was fortunate that my team performed well with the resources [we had available to make the film]."

