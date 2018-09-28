Uri teaser: Vicky Kaushal leads Indian Army's surgical strike

bollywood

The teaser of Uri starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam released on Friday

A still from the teaser of Uri. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The teaser of Ronnie Screwvala's Uri featuring Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam was released on Friday. The teaser of this upcoming war film is based on the surgical strike of 2016 carried by the Indian Army. The film traces the significant event in the history of the Indian army. A defining moment in India's military history. A moment that paved a path to a new, stronger India

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, and Paresh Rawal, Uri narrates the events of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian military against the suspected militants in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. It tells the story of the 11 tumultuous events over which the operation was carried out. Taking to Twitter, Vicky wrote, "A defining moment in India's military history. A moment that paved a path to a new, stronger India. Here's presenting, #URITeaser [sic]."

Watch the teaser here:

Talking about this film, and his success post Sanju and Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal had earlier told mid-day, "It's the most beautiful phase of my career. My father [Sham Kaushal] told me that he is now being referred to as Vicky's father." Considering father Sham Kaushal is one of the most prolific action directors of Bollywood, one may assume that the genre comes naturally to him. "Subconsciously, I have an understanding of action. Given the setting of this film, there is little scope for improvisation with regard to action. But I bring my own expression to it. However, if I don't know how to perform a certain scene, I seek dad's advice," says Vicky.

Based on the surgical strike carried out by the Indian army on Pakistani terrorists positioned across the Line of Control, the film releases on December 4, 2018.

