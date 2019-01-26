Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Rajvir Chauhan loves to play a soldier

Jan 26, 2019, 14:53 IST | IANS

Rajvir Chauhan who featured in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike, says he loves to play a soldier

Actor Rajvir Chauhan, who featured in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike, says he loves to play a soldier. "I'm very fit so, these kind of roles suit me more. I love to play a soldier or warrior. I even feel that such characters are penned in a very realistic way. I have a lot of respect for army so, I feel it's a way of paying tribute to them in my own way," Rajvir said in a statement.

But as an actor, he is willing to take up any "challenging role". "I also want to play a superhero-based character," said the actor, who also featured in Raazi.

