Uri: The Surgical Strike to premier on television on May 5

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike will premiere on Zee Cinema this Sunday at 12 pm

Still from Uri: The Surgical Strike

Actor Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike will premiere on Zee Cinema this Sunday at 12 pm. The film, which was released in January, is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri.

The movie received immense appreciation from all quarters from the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the men in the uniform, audience and the members of Bollywood. Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

The film entered the 100 crore club and took the internet by storm with the catchphrase, "How's the Josh". Director Aditya Dhar recently said that the dialogue stemmed from his childhood memory when he would visit Army camps along with his friends whose parents were in the Armed Forces. "Army officers used to say it to encourage their troops, but it was not something that was widely used. The memory stuck on, and made its way into the film."

Meanwhile, the Surgical Strike has ranked at No. 29 in the list of Highest Grossing Indian Films. RSVP's first release of the year has witnessed the highest fourth, fifth and sixth week beating the blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion. Uri - The Surgical Strike become the second Bollywood film after 1971's Anand to bag its place in IMDB's Top Rated Indian Movies of all times.

