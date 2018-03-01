Urine filled balloons thrown at women in Delhi

A day ahead of Holi, the Delhi Police received two more sexual harassment complaints where urine filled balloons were thrown at women



Representational image

At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an 18-year-old Delhi University student was walking alone to her house in Amar Colony when two bike-borne persons threw a balloon at her.



"The balloon hit me hard on my chest. I lost control and because of the pain, fell on the ground. By the time I composed myself, the persons had fled. The pungent stink from the liquid was unmistakably that of urine," the victim said in her complaint on Thursday.



A similar incident took place in Greater Kailash where a case of harassment has been registered.



On Saturday, a student of Delhi University's Lady Sri Ram College complained of something similar on social media. A protest march was taken out by LSR Students' Union in protest against the crime.

