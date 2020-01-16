Search

Urmila Matondkar attends film screening with Rangeela co-star Aamir Khan

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 19:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Urmila Matondkar has been away from Bollywood for the last several years, seems she might just consider a comeback.

Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar sprung a surprise by arriving together for the screening of Baba Azmi's Mee Raqsam. It's been 25 years since they scorched the screen in Ram Gopal Varma's blockbuster Rangeela (1995).

The romantic drama proved to be a turning point in their respective careers. Matondkar has been away from Bollywood for the last several years. As she's done with politicking, she might just consider a comeback.

Speaking of Aamir Khan, the superstar is currently gearing up to bring his magnum opus Laal Singh Chaddha to the audience. The film, an official adaptation of the Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

The film's cast and crew have shot in real locations across India. A source told mid-day, "Aamir covered the whole of India for this portion, running in the heartlands of states in the North and South. He ended the shoot in Bengaluru."

Written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha helmed by Advait Chandan is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.

