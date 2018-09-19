Urmila Matondkar's song Bhoot Hoon Main comes back to haunt

bollywood

While the original was picturised on singer Sunidhi Chauhan, the reimagined version features actor-model Natasa Stankovic

Urmila Matondkar in Bhoot (2003)

Over 15 years after the release of Bhoot (2003) featuring Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn, the film finds itself in news again. mid-day has learnt that the movie's title track, Bhoot Hoon Main, has been recreated for another supernatural thriller, Lupt, which stars Jaaved Jaaferi and Vijay Raaz in lead roles. While the original was picturised on singer Sunidhi Chauhan, the reimagined version features actor-model Natasa Stankovic.

Choreographer Shabina Khan, who helmed the original dance number, was entrusted to give a new spin to her creation. "Bhoot Hoon Main was my first song as a choreographer and luckily, it became a hit. It is a bigger challenge to cross your own milestone and I hope viewers will give us the same love for the recreated song as well," says Khan.

Having assisted Ram Gopal Varma previously, Prabhuraj feels it's only fitting that his maiden directorial venture feature a song from his mentor's film, "Since it's essentially a horror film, we were thinking of creating a promotional song. It was then that someone suggested the title track from Bhoot since it fits the theme perfectly."

