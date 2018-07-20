Uruli Devachi garbage issue: NGT orders PMC commissioner to give Rs Two crore bank guarantee

Suresh Jagtap, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner, PMC, had submitted that the Corporation has called for Expression of Interest (EoI) in respect of bio-mining of the legacy waste for both the sites on 19th June, 2018

Pic/AFP

Unsatisfied with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reply regarding disposal of the legacy waste of 2.5 lakhs MT garbage at Uruli Devachi, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday ordered the PMC commissioner to give Rs two crore bank guarantee to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

A bench of justice S P Wangdi and expert member Dr Nagin Nanda also made it clear that the amount will be forfeited if the PMC fails to manage the waste at Uruli Devachi and Fursungi depot as per action plan in the next two months. Earlier on July 11, the NGT had ordered a showcause notice in this regard. PMC officials had submitted their reply on July 17.

"The fact that no action plan has been filed before us in terms of the order passed on November, 18, 2017 which was recorded on the submissions made on behalf of the PMC amounts to gross violation of the order. It may also further observed that the submission made on behalf of the PMC in the Consultative Meeting that the action plan would be placed before the Tribunal before the 15th December, 2017 would tantamount to an undertaking given before the Tribunal breach of which undeniably fall within the mischief of the penal provisions of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. We, therefore, direct the Municipal Commissioner, PMC to show cause as to why action under Section 26 read with Section 28 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010 should not be instituted against them having failed to comply with the order of the Tribunal and also, as to why penalty of Rs 2 Crores should not be imposed upon them. The show cause shall be filed without fail within seven (7) days", the NGT bench had earlier stated.

As per order dated 15th November, 2017, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was directed to file copies of the action plan to deal with the legacy waste, which was roughly estimated to 2.5Lakhs MT at the site. "The November 18, 2017 order would reveal that prolonged deliberation had taken place in a Consultative Meeting held at the NGT (WZ) in the Conference Room, where the Corporation had placed its text of presentation demonstrating separate status of solid waste composts generated within extended limits of the PMC, its manner of being handled, status of waste processing and the facts concerning Urali Devachi and Fursungi villages waste disposal sites.

After elaborate discussions on various aspects in the meeting attended by one of us (Dr. Nagin Nanda, Expert Member) and which, as per information, had taken place the whole day, it was submitted on behalf of the Corporation that it would come up with an action plan to handle the mixed waste at the sites on a reducing scale to put an end to the incoming waste within a time frame. It was also stated that the Corporation will take into consideration both the present status of the land and prospective status of the waste generated within the extended limits of Pune city and frame effective bye-laws for handling and disposal of the solid waste generated in the city as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and further, devise means to increase the capacity of the sites. It was specifically undertaken that the action plan will be furnished before the Tribunal on or before 15th December, 2017 and copies would be furnished to the MPCB as well as the other contending parties", the order further reads.

Suresh Jagtap, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner, PMC, had submitted that the Corporation has called for Expression of Interest (EoI) in respect of bio-mining of the legacy waste for both the sites on 19th June, 2018. He further submitted that the Corporation has submitted the estimates for the works to the Estimate Committee on 19th June, 2018 approval for which is awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates