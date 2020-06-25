Urvashi Dholakia and Pooja Bannerjee remember their Chandrakanta days

Actress Urvashi Dholakia and former Chandrakanta co-star Pooja Bannerjee got together for a fun chat on the latter's digital chat show, Trending Now. Nivedita Basu, Chandni Soni, Swapna Waghmare Joshi and Chitra Vakil Sharma have tied hands as producers to launch this song that is here to make a difference.

Amidst all the catching up and regular gupshup, the girls also went down memory lane to their Chandrakanta shoot days where Urvashi revealed that Pooja used to bring to set the most yummy cakes baked by her, which the whole cast would gorge on!

Pooja then went onto to reveal that she had personally wanted to take some cakes to Urvashi's home for her, but was always afraid of her pet dog 'Jageaur', to which both the girls had a hearty laugh on!

Urvashi's chat show Trending Now has been quite abuzz lately, with each of her guests bringing out something new to the table with lovely throwback memories, inner secrets and fun gossip sessions as well! Dholakia even took to her Instagram account to share that the show is up:

And while speaking exclusively to Mid-day, the actress said, "Well shooting with Pooja was absolute fun considering we both share a very great bond. It had a connect that we had since Chandrakanta, and post Chandrakanta we have been in touch. We have equal admiration for each other and respect at the same time. I knew she was a fun girl to be with and chatting with her would bring out nothing but fun, so that's what the whole thing was about."

She added, "Pooja may come across as someone who's fun, witty, and chatty but she has another side. We have had great discussions at lengths over different topics, so I knew this would not be difficult for me to do with her. I could have crazy amount of discussions on crazy amount of topics and it could be never ending."

