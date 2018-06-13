Urvashi Dholakia and Rajeev Khandelwal come together after 15 years

The upcoming episode of the show will see Sumona Chakravarti and Urvashi Dholakia making an appearance with host Rajeev Khandelwal. Dholakia and Khandelwal will be seen coming together on-screen after 15 years

Urvashi Dholakia and Rajeev Khandelwal

Zee TV’s weekend chat show JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak has been giving you an up close and personal look into the lives of many popular celebrities including Rohit and Ronit Roy, Adaa Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rakhi Sawant, Barun Sobti, Karan Patel, Aashka Goradia and many others. The upcoming episode of the show will see the talented and bold actors and off-screen buddies Sumona Chakravarti and Urvashi Dholakia making an appearance for a light-hearted conversation with host Rajeev Khandelwal.

Actors Urvashi Dholakia and Rajeev Khandelwal will be seen coming together on-screen after a span of 15 years. Furthermore, Urvashi and Sumona’s impeccable chemistry and camaraderie will prove to be a visual treat for the audience and provide truckloads of entertainment.

The duo also indulged in several fun activities and games based on their zodiac signs and their responses will further spice up the episode. Urvashi shared interesting stories about her sons while Sumona opened up about her views on relationships and marriage. Viewers will be in for a visual treat with the two stunning ladies revealing their deep dark secrets.

